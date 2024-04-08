Spotify’s AI Playlist tool now builds playlists with your text prompts

Why spend time listening to music and curating the right playlist for a party or a road trip? Spotify will do it for you…

Spotify has launched an AI Playlist tool for its Premium users that lets them turn their wildest ideas into specially curated collections of music using text prompts.

The tool is in its Beta testing phase and is currently available to users on Android and iOS devices in the United Kingdom and Australia only.

Spotify hopes the tool will aid users in finding new music discoveries – of which it says nearly two billion happen on its platform per day – and “bring fans closer to the artists they love”.

As an example, Spotify says users can generate AI playlists by feeding it prompts such as “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season”, or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”. You can use prompts that reference places, animals, activities, film characters, colours, and even emojis. Spotify claims the most successful playlists are generated with prompts that combine genres, moods, artists, and decades.

To find AI Playlist in the Spotify mobile app, select Your Library at the bottom-right corner of your screen. From here, tap the ‘+’ button at the top-right corner of the app and then select AI Playlist.

Once you’ve provided your prompt, Spotify will begin generating tracks. From there, you can manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting those you don’t like. You can also provide further revisions such as “more pop” or “less upbeat” if the music is not the vibe you’re looking for.

In addition, Spotify caveats that while AI Playlist is “designed to be fun, the tool is still in beta and won’t produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. We also have measures in place around prompts that are offensive—so please prompt responsibly.”

The streaming giant has already introduced AI to its platform with the AI DJ feature. The tool selects music based on your listening habits and has a DJ voice, named X, speaking at intervals to introduce new tracks.

Find out more at the Spotify Newsroom.