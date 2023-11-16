Soundtoys announces $53,640 donation to the International Rescue Committee

The company promised to donate all sales revenue from its Radiator plug-in to worthy causes.

Soundtoys has made a donation of $53,640 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Sound On Sound has reported.

In March 2022, the company announced that they’d be donating 100 per cent of sales revenue from the Radiator plug-in to not-for-profit organisations, so that their customers can help people in need.

And now, they’ve followed through with this donation to the IRC, which helps people in crisis around the world. Among the countries in which the IRC operate include Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On its website, Soundtoys has thanked its customers for their “support and willingness to get involved.”

Ken Bogdanowicz, founder of Soundtoys, said: “It can be disheartening to see so much division and violence in the world, but I’m always encouraged by the outpouring of support we get when we try to raise awareness and support for the causes that we believe in.

“We’re proud of the work the International Rescue Committee is doing, and we’re proud of our creative and caring community who continue to help us help others.”

Meanwhile, IRC has said, “The humanitarian imperative, and the principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity which drive it forward have never been more needed.”

And Soundtoys has said that it’ll be continuing to donate revenue from sales of the Radiator plug-in to not-for-profit organisations. Next up will be Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care for people in places affected by natural disasters or conflict.

Other organisations Soundtoys has previously supported include World Central Kitchen, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS). Over the years, it’s raised over $780,000 for worthy causes.