Skiley web app is designed to improve your Spotify experience, and a new 4.0 version has just launched

Track your most-listened-to artists, discover the meanings behind your favourite tracks and more

An online developer has debuted the latest version of the Skiley web app – a platform designed to enhance the music experience for Spotify users.

Initially unveiled back in 2018, Skiley was first built to broaden the horizons offered by Spotify – providing users with the chance to better understand their listening patterns and discover music more expertly tailored to their individual preferences.

Now proving to be a hit with over 300,000 of the platform’s users, the developer has announced that the 4.0 version of the web app is available, offering more features than ever before.

“Today, after almost two years of work, I’m finally releasing the 4.0 version of Skiley.net,” the developer wrote on his Reddit page yesterday (16 January).

Features of the newly-improved web app include the option to monitor your most listened-to songs, artists and genres – without having to wait until the end of the year for Spotify Wrapped. Similarly, AI-developed playlists can also be set up which hone in on your individual preferences more specifically than Spotify-generated alternatives.

Organising your saved music is now easier than ever too as Skiley lets users filter their playlists by genre, release date, popularity, BPM and more. This means you can generate a playlist that gradually ascends in tempo, or that plays your favourite hits from a specific genre chronologically, taking you from the early days to the most current releases.

Other features on offer include trivia, user comments and album reviews of the song you’re listening to, a Discover Daily playlist, and the option to archive Discover Weekly playlists – rather than lose them forever at the end of each week.

Find out more about Skiley and the features included in the v4 update on the brand’s website.