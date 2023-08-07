Roland to open three-storey retail space in Tokyo, Japan later this year

Roland is set to open its first retail space in Japan later this year, which will host three floors each focusing on a series of instruments. It comes after the brand opened its first ever retail store in London last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Situated in Tokyo, the new space will open its doors 1 October 2023. Just as in the London store, this new space will also run an appointment-based structure, which allows customers to book appointments in advance for personalised one-on-one instruction and testing with Roland product specialists, in what it calls “Demo-on-Demand”.

“Audience Specific Experience” or ASX retail technology will also feature in the space. This is Roland’s proprietary technology which enables customers to customise stage lighting, audio, and video whilst in-store.

On the first floor, synthesisers, digital wind instruments, Roland Cloud and DJ-related products will be showcased, as well as accessories, apparel and more. The second floor is set to offer a more relaxed atmosphere, with an assortment of the brand’s best-selling pianos, whilst the basement floor will host a range of Roland V-Drums kits and BOSS products.

“I am very pleased to announce the opening of the Roland Store Tokyo. Roland was born in Japan, and for more than 50 years we have had a succession of groundbreaking products that have revolutionised the music scene, attracting musicians and music lovers from around the world,” says Gordon Raison, CEO and representative director of Roland Corporation.

“The purpose of opening Roland Store Tokyo is to give the visitors a genuine experience of connecting with our products and culture in an intimate environment. By opening our store in Harajuku, a centre of music, fashion, art, and fun subcultures, we hope to deliver our vision to as many music lovers as possible, further promoting creativity across our customers.”

The Tokyo and London stores are part of a wider plan to expand Roland’s global reach. No other news of any further retail stores has yet been announced.

Learn more at Roland.