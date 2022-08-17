Roland opens first-ever store and showroom in London on Denmark Street

The store is located in an iconic location for the British music industry

Roland has opened up a new showroom on Denmark Street in Central London to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. It’s the brand’s first independent store in the city, giving customers a look at new and vintage music gear by Roland and Boss.

Roland has previously retailed inside Harrods and the Virgin Megastore but the brand says this new showroom is “part of a global strategy to deliver exceptional creative experiences for musicians, in a dedicated, full-scale retail environment.”

Customers are able to pre-book demonstrations for Roland and Boss products (vintage products will also be included in this service throughout the year), as well as access onsite workshops and masterclasses. The showroom will also host one-to-one after-sales care sessions to help customers get the most out of their gear and offer support.

Plus, a special edition black and gold Jupiter X is on show – one of only four in the world.

It will also include Roland’s ASX (Audience Specific Experience) system, where the store’s lighting, audio and video content are reportedly tailored to individual customers in a flash.

In a statement, CEO of Roland Europe, David Vazquez, said, “We’re delighted to be able to support our customers in central London, and our retail partners nationwide, by showcasing an exciting range of Roland and BOSS products in a brand new Denmark Street showroom.”

He continued, “Having retailed in Central London previously, both in Harrods and the Virgin Megastore, we’re excited to return to this iconic music location. Our aim is to once again let musicians experience a wider range of products not currently available in Central London.”

Denmark Street was said to be the birthplace of the British music industry, and was often a hotspot for artists such as Elton John, David Bowie, Sex Pistols and more, to hang out and make music.