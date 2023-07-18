Roland launches AI-powered royalty-free sound library for Bridge Cast livestreamers

BGM Cast offers tons of music and sound effects and can be found within the audio interface’s companion app

Roland has unveiled BGM Cast, a service for finding background music and sound effects for live streams. It’s been created to be used with its Bridge Cast dual bus gaming mixer for premium live stream audio.

BGM Cast is a new addition to Bridge Cast’s software companion app, made for Roland’s livestream gamer-focused four-channel mixer/audio interface unit which launched in January. It’s a curated music service offering a vast array of royalty-free music and sound effects that can be easily added to videos when making regular content on the fly.

The royalty-free sounds on offer are categorised into moods – Happy, Cool, Exciting, Dark, Epic, Relax – and can be filtered further by genres, such as electronic, pop, hip-hop and so on. Users can then highlight their favourite sounds or effects they’d like to come back to at a later date.

The soundtracks in the BGM Cast service have been created using a human-in-the-loop AI process, which generates sounds fitting into these moods. The AI-generated music has not solely produced by an AI algorithm but is enhanced or refined by human musicians and producers to achieve better results.

The companion app, alongside BGM Cast, features a main mixer tab reflecting the routed audio into the Bridge Cast mixer, along with mic setup, cleanup, and effects tabs, as well as a ‘Game’ section for adjusting game EQ levels. Users can also change volume levels in a group chat when streaming to platforms like Twitch.

This new ability to quickly access royalty-free music within the companion app is no doubt set to be a hit among livestreamers.

Roland Account holders have access to 36 background music tracks and 16 sound effects, but if you’re a Roland Cloud Core member, which is $3 per month, you can receive access to thousands of additional music tracks and hundreds of sound effects. More sounds are set to be added on a monthly basis.

Find out more about BGM Cast for Bridge Cast via roland.com.