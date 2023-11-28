Reverb sponsors Save The Music Foundation’s J Dilla Music Technology Grant

The grant provides students with access to DJ and beat-making gear, electronic instruments, studio-grade sound equipment, computers, software, and more.

Online music marketplace Reverb has today (28 November) announced that it is providing a sponsorship for Save The Music Foundation’s J Dilla Music Technology Grant.

The grant, named after the legendary hip-hop producer, has benefitted South Atlanta High School, where students now have access to a variety of tech-focused music gear.

The grant provides students with access to DJ and beat-making gear, electronic instruments and guitars, studio-grade sound equipment, computers, tablets, music software, curriculum, and accessories. Reverb’s sponsorship of the J Dilla grant comes as the next step in its five year partnership with Save The Music.

The equipment provided is used in today’s industry, making music production more accessible to those who are unable to afford lessons. The grant was originally launched in 2019 and has been providing modern training techniques to local school districts since. Through Reverb’s donation, nearly 900 students at South Atlanta High School’s now have an assortment of tech-focused music gear to use.

“For decades, Atlanta has been a hotbed of musical talent, providing lifelong careers to countless artists that have revolutionised music-making,” says Reverb’s CEO David Mandelbrot. “By helping the next generation gain access to the latest music technology, we’re creating a more equitable, inclusive environment where students can learn, grow, and create through musical education.”

Chiho Feindler, Chief Programme Officer at Save The Music adds, “Save The Music is grateful for Reverb’s support of our music technology programmes since 2018, and the company’s generous sponsorship of a J Dilla Music Tech Grant at South Atlanta High School this year.

“South Atlanta High School represents the fourth high school in Atlanta Public Schools to receive a J Dilla Music Technology grant. STM is currently working to establish strong music tech programmes in the district by providing all seven Title I high schools in the city and feeder middle schools with music technology grants over the coming years. We are thrilled to see the immense impact Reverb’s gift will have for Atlanta students.”

Find out more over at Save The Music.