Music production programme launched for women, non-binary and trans music producers looking to grow their skills

A music production programme called Process has been launched by Create Define Release (CDR) to support women, non-binary, and transgender people in the music production field.

The programme will run for an entire month from February to March next year (2024), and will celebrate and develop the skills of those involved, providing them with workshops and masterclasses run by industry professionals.

Applications for Process close on 17 December at 10pm, and it will be initially offered to London-based music makers only. CDR hopes that this mentoring will aid in tackling the gender imbalances found across the music production industry.

As part of Process, those involved can select their preferred “stream” depending on their experience. The “Create” stream will focus on enhancing production skills, “Define” will provide hands-on training on how to perform your music for those looking to move from bedroom to stage, and “Release” will offer support in developing identity and release plans, according to the CDR website.

Participants will be mentored by singer-songwriter Mel Uye Parker, DJ and culture creator Ruby Savage, and producer, vocalist and Ableton-certified trainer, Pops Roberts.

Tony Nwachukwu, CDR Founder and Director says, “I’m really glad to be taking this important next step in CDR’s journey. It’s clear to everyone in the industry that the music production space is still far too male dominated and we’ve been thinking for some time about how we can best use our position to tackle that.

“Over lockdown, we undertook some amazing roundtable discussions with inspiring female practitioners in the CDR community and got their input on what would be most helpful. This project is the result of that process – a proactive, targeted attempt to push towards an equitable, diverse industry where everyone can develop to their full potential.”

Head to Create Define Release for more information.