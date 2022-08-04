New app requires you to prove you’re a fan to get concert tickets (and more)

Fan-centric social platform Fave has introduced a Fan Verification system that apparently requires you to prove your loyalty before you can gain access to fan experiences like concert tickets and giveaways.

Going beyond the typical name, email address, and ‘human verification’ proof that’s required, the app’s new Fan Verification system allows users to showcase the depth of their ongoing fandom-related activity by logging everything from streaming activity, to merch collections, fan art, concert attendance, wild fan stories, and more.

The platform uses a ranking system that fans can work their way up through — starting from Fan, to Verified Fan, and finally Verified Superfan. The information will also be reflected on your Fave Fan profile. As users rise up the ranks, they will unlock more rewards and experiences provided by the artists as well as other brand partners. Examples of those rewards include concerts, listening parties and more.

Those looking to achieve Verified Fan status through disingenuous means, such as bots, scammers, or fake fans, will be hard pressed to falsify the process and patented technology on Fave, given that the platform also adds a layer of manual human review to double-verify a fan’s authenticity before they’re granted their status.

“On Fave, top-fan status and access to exclusive experiences are not just reserved to the people who can afford it or got lucky in some random giveaway — neither of those correlate to how passionate and deserving of a fan you are,” says Fave founder and CEO Jacquelle Amankonah Horton in a press statement.

“Instead, fans earn these experiences through the authentic, heartfelt activities they’ve already been doing.”

Launched in April last year, Fave is backed by several major players in the industry including Warner, Sony, and HYBE. The app is described as a “safe, centralised platform for fandoms, as well as a powerful tool for artists looking to reward and closely communicate with their most loyal followers.”

