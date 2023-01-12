New music industry manual aims to help artists balance wellbeing on the road

The book, due for release this March, will feature experiences and stories from a range of high-profile artists

A music industry manual is being released this year which aims to help musicians cope with the toll of life on the road.

The book, entitled Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual, is edited by psychotherapist and former promoter and tour manager Tamsin Embleton, who is also director of the Music Industry Therapist Collective, as reported by DJ Mag.

It features insight from mental health professionals and events industry experts across 640 pages, and is due for publication on 23 March this year via Omnibus Press. It covers topics including performance anxiety, addiction, group dynamics, relationship problems, dealing with the media, diversity and inclusion, crisis management and post-tour recovery.

It’s also said to provide “robust clinical advice, cutting edge research, practical strategies, resources and detailed illustrations” according to Omnibus Press.

A variety of successful artists have shared their experiences and stories in the manual of touring and the toll it can take on one’s mental and physical health. Contributions come from Nile Rodgers, Four Tet, Radiohead’s Philip Selway, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Taylor Hanson of band Hanson, Will Young, Pharoahe Monch and more.

On the Omnibus Press website, quotes of praise for the manual come from James Ainscough, CEO of Help Musicians UK who says, “This book can add decades to a career, give wisdom to the most exhausted mind, and offer encouragement to every burdened heart.”

“[it’s] like having a therapist in your back pocket,” says Siobhan Donaghy of Sugababes. “It helped deepen my understanding of myself as a performer and how the demands of the music business can take a toll.”

You can find out more and order a copy at Omnibuspress.com.