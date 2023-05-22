Documentary about Avicii in the works: “People think they know the story”

It will feature unreleased footage as well as new interviews with his family and friends

A documentary about EDM artist Avicii is in the works, which will “accurately and objectively” tell his story.

The documentary is being created by producers Lawrence Bender and Orlando John. John is also reported to be co-directing it alongside Jonas Trukanas.

According to an exclusive from Variety, the film will delve into how the celebrated DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, rose to fame with the help of Ash Pournouri, who discovered him in 2008 and managed him until a split in 2016.

It’s reported to also include previously unreleased footage and fresh interviews with Avicii’s family and friends, as well as fellow stars of the EDM world like Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell of Swedish House Mafia.

“What got me excited was not just the story of Avicii, but also the take Orlando had as a director. It’s that take that’s going to make this eye-opening,” said producer Bender.

John also added: “Avicii changed the music industry. People think they know the story, but they have really no clue as to what actually happened. I feel a profound responsibility to ensure that it’s told accurately and objectively. This documentary will give the audiences a deeper understanding of the brand that left an indelible mark on music and culture.”

The new doc isn’t the only factual film on Avicii’s life and esteemed career – this one marks the second known to be in production. In 2021, Avicii’s estate announced that a documentary directed by Björn Tjärnberg and Henrik Burman would be released in 2023. No further details about the film or its possible release date have been announced.

Months prior to Avicii’s death in 2017, a documentary titled Avicii: True Stories was released, directed by his friend Levan Tsikurishvili. The famed DJ sadly died by suicide in April 2018 at age 28.