Warner-backed generative AI startup from co-inventor of Siri starts record label

New record label Kaleidoscope is releasing one album a week over the course of October.

An AI startup co-founded by the inventor of Siri and backed by Warner has started its own record label, per Music Business Worldwide.

LifeScore Music, co-founded by Tom Gruber, launched the record label Kaleidoscope which is set to feature music that’s composed and performed by artists but then “amplified with LifeScore’s generative AI technology”.

The team at Kaleidoscope work with sound designers and experts around the world to create what it describes as ambisonic recordings, which are interwoven with musical elements to create a “sense of time and place”.

Mary Lockwood, LifeScore’s Chief Audio Officer, asks, “What if you could take the tracks you love so much and experience them in a totally new, different way?

“Whether we’re working with an artists’ existing catalogue, or creating our own new music, the original compositions always remain at the centre of the creative process. The technology is simply there to bring in a surprise factor at the end – to create an experience that’s still uniquely that artist’s music, but coloured by something new and delightful.”

The new record label is set to release a number of albums later this year, beginning with five wellness-focused releases. Riverside Flow was made for yoga, while Skywalk is based around the rainforest, and Castles In the Sand is a beach soundscape.

Twilight Jungle is tailored for sleep, lasting eight hours, while Alpenglow evokes the image of walking through the mountains.

Kaleidoscope is also set to launch collaborations with artists, and will release new music each Friday throughout October. Last Friday (6 October), Riverside Flow was released.

According to LifeScore, the process of making music starts with raw materials sourced from some of the best studios around the world, as well as master recordings provided by artists.

The recordings are then transformed with AI, with remixes and alternate versions made, and many of the releases supporting activities such as sleep, energy, relaxation, and focus.