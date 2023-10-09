Spotify “Supremium” subscription pricing and further details unveiled

Further details of Spotify’s premium tier subscription plan – known as Supremium – have been unveiled, including a reported price point.

Plans for a premium subscription option were originally announced in 2021 as “Spotify HiFi”, but the streaming giant has been relatively quiet on the matter since then.

Spotify has of course rolled out other various new features in recent months, including its AI-powered DJ across select countries, where songs are selected specifically for the user and the DJ announces new tracks and speaks in between.

One of the key features that was rumoured as part of Spotify Supremium was the introduction of free audiobooks. This has already been rolled out across standard subscriptions and allows users to stream up to 15 hours of audiobooks for free each month in the UK and Australia.

This feature is set to be rolled out in the US by the end of the year too. It’s not clear as to whether or not the Supremium tier will offer no set limit on free hours for audiobooks or not.

According to a leak reported by The Independent, the new tier will cost $19.99 and offers a variety of new features. The publication cites its source as technology expert Chris Messina, who found mentions of the update within Spotify.

One key addition is said to be lossless audio, which is already offered for free on rival streaming giant Apple Music, but it also says that advanced playlist mixing tools will allow people to choose songs by tempo, feel, activity and more. It will reportedly have new listening stats and AI playlist-generation tools too.

As for artists who upload their music to the streaming platform, no details have been found on whether or not Spotify will offer any more revenue to artists from the extra cost of the higher-priced lossless plan.

