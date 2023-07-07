Las Vegas’s Sphere, the largest LED screen in the world, is illuminated for first time

The Sphere, the world’s largest LED screen situated in Las Vegas, has officially illuminated for the first time. The installation will go on to host concerts, film viewings and sporting events.

READ MORE: Tileyard London to launch immersive listening space for Dolby Atmos playpack sessions

The Sphere measures at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the world’s biggest spherical structure, and also the largest LED screen, according to a press release from Sphere Entertainment Co (via EDM).

The exterior of Sphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED lights, each consisting of 48 individual diodes capable of emitting 256 million different colours. The colossal screen also cost a mighty $2.3 billion, and the venue is capable of hosting a capacity of 18,000 people for events.

On 4 July, the Sphere lit up with a light show of ‘fireworks’ and other imagery including scenes of the moon, the earth and even a giant eyeball, marking its official launch. It officially opens to the public for events on 29 September, and is set to show concerts, films and sporting events. Its first concert out of a series of shows will be from U2.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” says Guy Barnett, Sphere’s SVP of Brand Strategy and Creative Development.

He also states that the 4 July illumination showed “captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

The Sphere was designed by Populous, an architecture firm which has also worked on other iconic venues used to host music such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Beyonce recently performed a set of dates for her Renaissance tour.

To find out more about the Sphere, you can check out further information here.