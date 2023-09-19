InMusic protest Serato sale to Pioneer DJ in New Zealand newspaper advert

In a post to Reddit, a user has shared a page of Wellington newspaper The Post, which shows an advert written by InMusic, protesting the sale of Kiwi-owned Serato by Pioneer DJ.

InMusic has protested to the sale of Serato by Pioneer DJ in a New Zealand newspaper advertisement.

In a post to Reddit, a user has shared a page of Wellington-based newspaper, The Post, which shows an advert written by InMusic, protesting the sale of Kiwi-owned Serato by Pioneer DJ.

According to the ad, which was published yesterday (18 September), USA-based InMusic believes that the sale is going to “buy a monopoly and hurt the DJ community”.

“The move brings under the same umbrella Serato and Rekordbox DJ, which together account for a massive 90 percent of market share in the DJ software business,”, the advertisement quotes from an article published on MusicTech.

The advertisement also explains that CEO of InMusic Jack O’Donnell has expressed fears over this purchase, as it means that Pioneer DJ will hold control of most of the “global market for DJ audio equipment”.

It seems as if the key concern is that if there’s no competitors for Pioneer, there will be no incentive for them to innovate and continue growing the market. There’s also concerns over the lack of diversity in the market, and the fear that smaller and independent manufacturers will disappear.

However, some of those in the comments of the Reddit post seem to disagree with InMusic’s stance, instead pointing to the fact that InMusic had the opportunity to purchase Serato, just like Pioneer.

“InMusic had a chance to purchase, they were in the running,” user djdescry writes. “However, they could not agree to the main term of sale: keep the company going as-is. Pioneer was the only company to agree to this term and this is why they were able to acquire.”

Pioneer DJ is yet to comment on the advertisement.