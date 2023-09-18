Waves launches AI-powered mastering tool, Waves Online Mastering

Waves Online Mastering creates your master based off a reference track you provide, in ‘Precise’, ‘Elevated’ or ‘Organic’ styles.

Waves Audio, a company known for its audio software and hardware products, has launched an online mastering service powered by AI.

The service, called Waves Online Mastering, lets you easily create professional audio masters. It incorporates advanced machine learning technology, Waves’ award-winning processing, and input from human experts in the field of audio mastering, including Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Piper Payne.

Upload your track, and an AI mastering engine will provide a master in a style of your choosing – ‘Precise’, ‘Elevated’ or ‘Organic’ options are provided. You can adjust the tone of the master, adding ‘Depth’ or ‘Presence’, for example, and you can even provide a reference track for the tool to base your master on.

You can upload WAV, AIF, AIFF or MP3 formatted files with sample rates of 44.1, 48, 88.2 or 96 kHz and export them as either WAV or MP3.

Users can try the service for free, and pricing is based on a credit system, starting at $6 for a single credit and going up to $180 for 60 credits, making it an affordable and efficient option for musicians looking to prepare their music for release. Payment is required only when users decide to export the final master.

We’ve seen an influx of AI-powered music production tools in recent years, especially in mastering, with the likes of LANDR, Soundcloud, Roex, Cloudbounce and Masterchannel launching their own AI-powered tools.

In a recent piece, What does AI mastering mean for artists, engineers, and music?, MusicTech explored the evolution of AI mastering technology in the music industry. In it, Masterchanel explains the advanced mastering technology it uses, which sees “reinforcement learning” and thousands of human engineers’ input to enhance the quality of its AI mastering service.

If you’re interested in having AI and Waves master your project, try it out at waves.com.