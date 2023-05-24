Hï Ibiza voted World’s No.1 Club in DJ Mag reader poll, Printworks takes second place

Hï Ibiza has been voted as the world’s number one club, with London’s Printworks landing in second place.

This marks the second year running that Hï Ibiza has claimed the top spot in DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 Clubs poll. The iconic venue opened in 2017 and is situated on the Playa d’en Bossa strip, in Ibiza (of course). It’s owned by global company Ushuaïa Entertainment, and has hosted killer sets from David Guetta, The Martinez Brothers, Black Coffee and more.

In last year’s DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs, every club-bearing continent on the planet was represented in the poll for the first time since 2009, which has continued again this year. After Printworks took second place, Green Valley (Brazil) earned the number three spot, with Echostage (USA) in 4th, and USHUAÏA IBIZA in 5th position.

Commenting on Hï Ibiza’s success, CEO Yann Pissenem said in a statement, “There are many elements that make Hï Ibiza special, from the way the production changes every day, giving the club a completely new look and feel, to the special family bond we have created with our team and our incredible DJs, many of whom are the biggest artists on the planet.

“But we know that it’s really the clubbers that make Hï Ibiza unique. That’s why, as a team, we pay attention to every little detail of the venue and continually strive to create the most outstanding events for all of our clients, every time they visit.”

This summer, Hï Ibiza will host some new events alongside its usual performers. Eric Prydz will bring HOLO ïbiza to The Theatre part of the venue on Mondays between 3 July and 4 September. This event is set to be a “club-ready, more intimate edition” of his HOLO show “designed specifically for Hï Ibiza”, where techno DJ and producer, Adam Beyer (who is also a fellow resident), will join him.

You can view the full 2023 list here, and find out more about Hï Ibiza on its official website.