Herbert A. Deutsch, co-inventor of the Moog Synthesizer, has died

The developer was hailed as one of the founding fathers of modern-day synths.

It has been announced that Herbert A. Deutsch, one of the brains behind the legendary Moog Synthesizer, has died, aged 90.

So far, 2022 has proven to be a tragic year in music, with many synth pioneers including Vic Keary, Vangelis and Dave Smith sadly passing away. Now, it has been confirmed that Herbert A. Deutsch of Moog has also left us.

As revealed in a statement on Saturday (10 December), the brand announced the passing of the developer and celebrated him for his contributions to developing a prototype for what would soon become the iconic Moog synthesizer.

“We are saddened to share that Herb Deutsch has joined Bob Moog in Analog Heaven. Herb’s family shared with us that he passed away last night at the age of 90 years old,” the statement read (via Synth Anatomy).

“It would be impossible to overstate Herb’s contribution to the Moog legacy. It was Herb who approached Bob about developing a device to make new sounds for his experimental jazz compositions. […] We send our deepest condolences to Herb’s family and to the greater electronic music community who embraced him with love and reverence.”

Deutsch’s most noteworthy accomplishment came from his aid in developing the Moog Synthesizer with the brand’s founder in 1964. While this led to him being regarded as one of the pioneers of what we now know as a synth with a keyboard, during his life Deutsch also maintained a career as a musician and composer.

In addition, up until his death, he also worked as a professor of electronic music and composition at New York’s Hofstra University. Taking residence there for over half a century, the inventor ultimately became the chair of the music department while also being a vital member of The Bob Moog Foundation – a non-profit organisation designed to inspire a new generation of musical innovators.

Earlier this year Moog published a video with Deutsch, recalling the milestones in synth history. Find the video below.