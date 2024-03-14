Justice, Nia Archives, Peggy Gou, James Blake and more are playing Glastonbury 2024

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Rainbow colours illuminate the stage as crowds gather to watch Elton John perform on the main Pyramid Stage on Day 5 of the Glastonbury Festival 2023 held at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. The festival, founded in 1970, has grown into one of the largest outdoor green field festivals in the world.(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the Pyramid Stage on Worthy Farm this year.

It’s that time of year again – festival season is just round the corner and with that in mind, Glastonbury has finally confirmed who will be performing at Worthy Farm this June.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay will all be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage this year, with Shania Twain taking the illustrious Legends slot late on Sunday afternoon.

The bill also features plenty of electronic and dance-leaning acts, including Justice, Peggy Gou,, Nia Archives and James Blake, while Disclosure are set to headline The Other Stage. The festival will also be welcoming Orbital, Faithless, Bonobo, Jungle and Skream & Benga to whet the appetites of electronica fans.

Meanwhile, some of this year’s other significant bookings on the Pyramid Stage include Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, Janelle Monae, while IDLES and The National will also be headlining The Other Stage.

According to organisers, “so many more artists, stages and performance areas” will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The announcement marks Coldplay’s fifth time headlining the Somerset festival, having last topped the bill in 2016. Both Dua Lipa and SZA are making their Pyramid Stage debuts – Lipa last performed in 2017 on what was then known as the John Peel Stage (now Woodsies), while SZA is making her first ever appearance at Glastonbury.

It had been widely publicised since last year that Glastonbury 2024 would have two female headliners, which is the first time in the festival’s history that this has happened. Booker Emily Eavis first disclosed this following controversy last year over the 2023 line-up‘s all-male, all-white headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Guns N’Roses – which she said only happened because a female headliner (rumoured to be Rihanna) dropped out.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday 26 through to Sunday 30 June at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

For more info, head to the official Glastonbury website.