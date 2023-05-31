Glastonbury Festival’s full lineup has arrived, and it’s electronic heaven

One of the world’s biggest festivals has unveiled its full schedule, and it’s time to start feeling slightly jealous if you’re not going.

Glastonbury organisers have just unveiled the full lineup for this year’s festival, and it’s jam-packed with DJs and electronica.

Though the festival itself kicks off on Wednesday 21 June at the iconic Somerset grounds, most of the music will take place over the weekend (23-25 June). There will, however, be a series of performances and well-being workshops throughout the duration of the event.

Most of the exciting sets for electronic and dance music fans will take place on the Arcadia stage, which will see the likes of Sherelle and The Chemical Brothers on the Friday, Skepta B2B with Jammer on the Saturday, and Shy FX followed by Hybrid Minds on the Sunday.

Fans will also be able to catch other must-see acts at the IICON stage, including Four Tet, Batu, Jamz Supernova, and Midland among many others.

More DJ sets are planned to take place in the Lonely Hearts Club, with sets from Eliza Rose, and a B2B set hosted by Jyoty & Friends Presents, featuring Charisse C, Kilimanjaro, Jael, Jyoty, Kitty Amor, Lil Silva, and Sbtrkt.

Hot Chip are headlining the Woodsies stage on Friday, while Fatboy Slim will headlining the Park Stage on Saturday. Also, The Other Stage will be seeing the likes of Fred Again and WizKid on Friday night.

With 87 separate venues throughout the five day event, it is safe to say that there will be plenty of choice, no matter your musical preference.

The main stage – otherwise known as the Pyramid Stage – will see the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns N’ Roses, Lil Nas X, Elton John, among many others.

While Glastonbury is sold out, fans will be able to watch a stream of some of the weekend’s biggest events across the BBC, and on BBC iPlayer.

For more information, you can head to GlastonburyFestival.com.