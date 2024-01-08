“If I can create a baby, I can create something else that’s pretty awesome”: Logic1000 says childbirth inspired her career

Having her baby, Genie, had a massive influence on how the Australian DJ and producer crafted her upcoming record, ‘Mother’.

Berlin-based Australian producer and DJ Logic1000 has recently reflected on how motherhood has transformed her, both personally and creatively.

Speaking to NME, Samantha Poulter described how the act of childbirth made her re-assess her career, inspiring her to craft her most intricate work yet. “After I had given birth, it felt more deliberate to want to create. I wanted to create something really seismic,” she explains.

The “seismic” creation she speaks of? That’s her upcoming March release, aptly titled Mother. “When I entered motherhood I was like, ‘If I can create a baby, I can create something else that’s pretty awesome’,” she tells NME. “It felt like I finally had confidence in myself.”

Recorded in collaboration with her partner, producer Tom McAllister, the record will serve as a timeless embodiment of the duo’s partnership – that is, of course, alongside their daughter, Genie.

“I wanted to prove to [our daughter] that I was working while she was around,” Poulter says. “This is something I can show to her when she’s older and say, ‘This is what mum and dad did’.”

The record’s March release comes after a number of push-backs, due to Poulter realising she needed to pay attention to her mental health and seek out therapy. Diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and anxiety at just 25, Poulter has since strived to be vocal about her conditions, spreading awareness and encouraging others to open up about their own mental heath struggles.

However, the delay has lead to her loving the record even more: “I realised in therapy that this is actually my dream job: to perform as a musician,” she tells NME. “For many years I repressed that and told myself that I didn’t deserve it. It renewed me – I had that innocence again about how cool this life is.”

Therapy and motherhood has served as a beautiful cocktail of inspiration for Poulter, changing her life for the better. “This whole life and career is such a blessing to have this opportunity; there are so many great things about this job that I didn’t realise, but do now,” she says.

Logic1000’s ‘Mother’ is set for release on 22 March. Listen to Logic1000’s music via Bandcamp.