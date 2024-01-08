Photographer fined after Fatboy Slim nearly hit by drone

The amateur photographer put DJ Norman Cook and 8,500 attendees at risk, despite claiming he “did not intend to put anyone in danger.”

At a recent Fatboy Slim set on Brighton Beach, it seems one photographer’s Weapon of Choice was a nifty drone, after he nearly mistakenly hit the DJ with it as it came crashing down onto the stage.

Speaking to Brighton Magistrates Court on 4th January, 39-year-old Giles Dalby claimed that there was no malicious intent, only a desire to capture some “cinematic” shots of Fatboy Slim’s set.

“I did not intend to put anyone in danger,” he pleaded. “I wanted to create a slow, cinematic appearance.”

However, the amateur photographer got his controls mixed up, resulting in him steering the drone directly on stage, nearly crashing into DJ Norman Cook mid-set.

“I crashed trying to leave the area, looking to back out for an overview of the scene and finish with a wide view. It was an honest mistake that I will ensure will never repeat itself,” he continued. “There was no malicious intent. I switched it into sport mode which deactivates the downward sensor so I could come quickly up and out, but I accidentally went forward and down.”

The act was a breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016. Dalby was served a fine of £891, charged with negligently allowing a mini drone put Cook and the 8,500 punters attending Brighton’s Big Beach Boutique at risk.

Prosecutor Megan Attree said: “At quarter to ten, the security were alerted that a drone had crashed into the stage, narrowly missing the crowd and the headline act. There was flight recording data on the drone, and it identified that the defendant had ignored multiple warnings.”

“The defendant had placed the drone into sport mode, in which obstacle avoiding doesn’t work, which increases the dangers. The footage shows a near-miss collision with the crowd and performer. There was no damage or injury, but the risk was very real and very present,” she concluded.

The unharmed Fatboy Slim is set to embark on his Fatboy Slim Loves Summer Tour this June, starting out at Dublin’s Fairview Park on the 14th before hitting Cornwall’s Eden Sessions, Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, and Glasgow’s SWG3 Outdoors, and a handful of other outdoor venues.

Find tickets for Fatboy Slim gigs (watch for drones) at Fatboy Slim’s website.