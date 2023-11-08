Fave’s new FanFinder feature lets artists identify and connect to their superfans

Fans who prefer to stay off the radar of their favourite artists can choose to opt out of the feature.

Fan-centric social platform Fave has introduced a new FanFinder feature to help artists and their teams discover and communicate with their biggest fans.

Supported by proprietary AI, FanFinder makes use of key insights from Fave’s library of data about fans’ activities to help artists “pinpoint and recognise their most ardent superfans”.

With the new feature, artists will be privy to information like who has been listening to their music nonstop; who has been making fan art; who is going to every show on the tour; who is producing their own merch; who is organising support for their new release and has influence on other fans, among “dozens of other specific and authentic fan activities”.

Similar to the way you would with AI systems like ChatGPT, artists can use natural language to pose questions like “Who are my most active fans in San Diego from the past three months and what are they doing?”

Once superfans have been identified, artists and their team can message those fans with anything from a ticket offer, to a VIP meetup, to a chance to weigh in on new or unreleased music, to participation in creating the next lyric video.

According to Fave, all communication stays within the app, and fans can opt out of the feature if they wish to stay off the radar, protecting fan privacy.

At the end of the day, “The direct connection means the artist team isn’t at the mercy of algorithmically-driven social feeds that reach only 2% of followers when the artist is trying to reach their dedicated fans.”

“We made Fave a place for fans where they can be fully empowered, find each other, and immerse in their passions,” Fave founder and CEO Jacquelle Amankonah Horton said in a statement.

“Now, we’re bringing creators into the mix, so that they can finally have a much more clear picture about who their fans actually are through real-time insights they’ve never been able to see at this level of detail and authenticity. They can easily find deserving fans they want to engage for cool experiences and opportunities they have that will now multiply the power of their efforts in seconds.”

To learn more, head to Fave.