Hit’n’Mix’ takes ‘in-the-mix editing’ to the next level with its new RipX DAW and RipX DAW PRO

Hit’n’Mix’ today announces that its RipX software is now available as a fully-fledged DAW that comes in both standard and Pro versions.

READ MORE: New music marketplace Artcore lets artists and independent labels sell their music directly to fans and DJs

Said to be “the first and only DAW to treat audio and MIDI ‘as one’”, RipX DAW replaces existing RipX DeepRemix, DeepCreate and DeepAudio modules with a streamlined offering of one standard and one Pro version.

To start, RipX DAW features audio separation and in-the-mix note & chord editor technology. Once MIDI and audio are inside RipX, they are in Rip Audio format, and all features including editing and effects can be applied, no matter what. Ripx DAW offers 6+ tracks of stem/instrument separation each of which can be independently muted, soloed, extracted and adjusted. It also includes the ability to customise, clean-up, transform and rearrange ideas directly from AI Music Generators.

Users can record using a MIDI/ MPE/ laptop keyboard, or microphone/ audio input, laying down sounds extracted from existing audio, or the built-in library. There’s also a wide range of single-click automated effects included, allowing for plenty of experimentation.

RipX DAW PRO, meanwhile, includes all of the features and functionality of the RipX DAW, with the addition of advanced stem and AI Music Generator clean-up, Audioshop sound manipulation tools, and pro DAW features that enhance workflow.

Creators can tweak sounds at the harmonic level, draw in guitar slides and vocal embellishments, and edit noise and unpitched sound without affecting the melody. Python scripting is also included for complete programmatic control over audio.

According to Hit’n’Mix’, RipX DAW is designed for every kind of music and audio creative, with “special emphasis on the new generation of AI-inspired content creators.”

“From AI generated music access and refinement, to stem separation, to instrument replacement, this update also includes over 100 workflow enhancements,” says the brand.

Of the new release, producer and songwriter Riley Knapp says: “The output of most AI Music Generators is robotic, chaotic and usually unlistenable. This is due to the fact AI ‘samples’ contain elements that are out of key, out of time and don’t follow any musical structure.”

“With RipX DAW, I am able to separate each sound within a generation, re-pitch and fine tune any elements, create a musical structure out of it and replace any subpar sounds with high quality sounds. RipX DAW’s unique ‘Edit-in-Mix’ workflow makes it possible to humanise AI Music.”

RipX DAW is priced at $99/ £99/ €114 while RipX DAW PRO will cost you $198/ £198/ €228.

Hit’n’Mix is now offering 30 percent off both versions and upgrades in their Black Friday Sale, which runs from 7 November to 7 December 2023.

Learn more at Hitnmix.