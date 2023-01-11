Music producer doll released to encourage kids to “feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents”

American toy company Mattel has launched a music producer American Girl doll, which aims to encourage children to “feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents and reach for their dreams”.

The doll, named Kavi Sharma, comes with a functioning keyboard with a built-in synthesizer and wind and brass settings. She also has a drum pad, a laptop which shows waveforms in a DAW, a microphone and DJ-style headphones.

All the accessories can be “linked up” as the laptop comes with an extendable cord that can be plugged into the mic stand or light-up drum pad (according to Mixmag). She also already features in her own music video which you can watch below:

American Girl is partnering with the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway for the launch of Kavi, which is a cultural enrichment programme that makes theatre arts accessible and relevant for children. The brand is also donating $25,000 to fund full and partial scholarships for children participating in the camp’s 2023 summer programme in New York.

Kavi was created by New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, and holds the title of American Girl’s Girl of the Year for 2023 — making her the first South Asian doll to hold this title for the brand.

The doll could encourage more children, particularly young girls, to pursue their musical passions making for a more diverse industry. It could be argued this is a change that still needs to happen, as a Women In Music 2022 report concluded the “journey to equality is still a long one”.

Find out more information at americangirl.com.