Chechnya reportedly bans all music outside of 80-116 BPM range, Russian artists told to rewrite their music

Chechnya, a republic of Russia, has reportedly banned all music that plays outside of the 80 – 116 BPM tempo range. This essentially means that fast-paced and double-time music such as dance and drum ‘n’ bass is forbidden from being played throughout the region.

The new tempo standard was announced following Chechen Culture Minister Musa Dadayev’s meeting with local state and municipal artists.

According to The Moscow Times , a statement from Chechnya’s Culture Ministry states that “from now on all musical, vocal and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute”.

The statement also says that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has instructed Dadayev to make Chechen music “conform to the Chechen mentality”, with Dadayev stating that “borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible”.

Local artists are currently facing a deadline of 1 June 2024 to rewrite their music to fit the tempo range, otherwise their music will “not be allowed for public performance,” wrote Chechnya’s Culture Ministry on Telegram (via The Moscow Times).

Local artists were ordered to “rewrite” their music by June 1 to accommodate the changes. “Otherwise, they would not be allowed for public performance,” the Culture Ministry wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

This is a developing story.