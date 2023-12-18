ChatGPT is the most-used AI tool among musicians, study finds

Of 1,000 musicians surveyed, 30 percent said they use AI for songwriting and composition, while 21 percent use it for research and inspiration.

A new study has revealed which musicians are using available AI tools and how, revealing that ChatGPT is currently the most-used tool among musicians.

The study, which was carried out by Pirate and involved 1,000 musicians, unveiled the top 10 AI tools utilised for music production. Topping this list is ChatGPT, which can help in songwriting and composition by generating ideas and providing valuable feedback on lyrics.

The OpenAI tool is closely followed by iZotope’s Ozone 11 plugin, which simplifies the mastering process with its one-click solution, enhancing workflow for artists.

Stem separation tool LALAL.AI secured the third spot while BandLab SongStarter, which aids in combating writer’s block and generates tracks based on user input, was fourth. GOYO, which specialises in audio segmentation, de-noising, and de-voicing for improved audio quality, was fifth.

AIVA, AWS DeepComposer, Moises.ai, Google’s Magenta Studio and StemRoller also made the cut.

In terms of how musicians are using these AI tools to create music, the study reveals that 30 percent of musicians use AI use it to help with songwriting and composition, while 21 percent use it for research and inspiration.

Breaking it down even further, the study shows that twelve percent use it for beat and rhythm creation, according to Pirate, 10 percent for mastering, eight for arrangement, eight for mixing, and five percent for vocal processing, with the remaining six percent using AI for reasons categorised as ‘Other’.

This study also found that over 50 percent of musicians would conceal their use of AI to others.

The inclusion of AI technology in music creation has been a hot topic in 2023. Just recently, Disclosure launched a project in partnership with beatport.io and Bronze AI that lets fans remix their track Simply Won’t Do using AI.

Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn recently praised the use of AI to help make the ‘new’ Beatles track, //Now And Then//, happen. He said he sees it as a “good opportunity for everyone”, saying “there could be hundreds of my songs released after my death”.

LimeWire also got in on the AI action recently, as it launched its new LimeWire AI Music Studio that lets you create a whole track using AI. Co-CEO Julian Zehetmayr said in a press release: “Our platform is designed to break down barriers, allowing aspiring musicians and creators to unleash their potential with the power of AI.”

Read more at Pirate.