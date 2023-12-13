Own a unique version of a Disclosure track with Beatport.io and Bronze AI

“It goes beyond providing a product; it’s an invitation for our fans to own a piece of our musical history,” says Guy Lawrence.

Digital marketplace Beatport.io has collaborated with Bronze AI and electronic music duo, Disclosure, for a “revolutionary” project enabling fans to own a unique version of one of their songs.

As part of Disclosure – Bronze Editions, fans have the opportunity to own a distinct version of the track Simply Won’t Do from Disclosure’s 2023 album, Alchemy. One thousand unique versions of the track have been created, with AI-generated visual artwork accompanying each one.

Disclosure have had hands-on input in how AI interprets and modifies their musical elements, infusing each track with their own distinctive touch. The personalised songs have been made available as digital collectibles, exclusively available on Beatport.io.

This fusion of auditory and visual elements “transforms each piece into a singular, immersive experience for fans” and breaks away from traditional distribution models, according to a press release from Beatport.io.

Each version will remain as an unrepeatable creation, with every purchase granting exclusive ownership. Beatport.io utilises Polkadot blockchain technology, which facilitates the creation of these personalised songs as NFTs.

The paired artwork has been formed in collaboration with German art collective, Studio Grotesk. Bronze’s audio-visual translation process converts sound into sight, showcasing 3D visual forms by translating music frequencies into RGB colour values.

Guy Lawrence of Disclosure says, “We’re thrilled to embark on this innovative collaboration with Beatport.io, Bronze. The concept of offering 1000 unique variations of Simply Won’t Do is a groundbreaking step in music production.

“It goes beyond providing a product; it’s an invitation for our fans to own a piece of our musical history. The diversity and complexity in this project represent an unprecedented level of creativity and fun, and we’re excited to share this unique experience with our audience.”

Disclosure – Bronze Editions are available for purchase at $20 USD per collectible.

Find out more at Beatport.io.