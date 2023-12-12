LimeWire aims to “democratise the creative space” with LimeWire AI Music Studio

“Our platform is designed to break down barriers, allowing aspiring musicians and creators to unleash their potential with the power of AI.”

File-sharing platform turned NFT marketplace LimeWire has launched AI Music Studio, an online AI music generation tool.

The release of the LimeWire AI Music Studio follows the company’s acquisition of AI image generator platform BlueWillow in September. At the time, LimeWire launched its own AI image generator, promising to introduce similar tools for video and music later in the year.

Using this tool, music creators will “be able to generate full-length tracks, create cover images for their work, and publish them all on a single platform”, says LimeWire.

Thanks to the use of open-source AI technologies, you can retain ownership of your created music, too, says LimeWire. This sets it apart from competitors who solely provide AI-powered creation features without ownership privileges or rely on complex prompts and Discord communities, restricting users’ creative possibilities.

This is all part of LimeWire’s efforts to “democratise the creative space, making advanced AI tools accessible to everyone”, it says.

“The launch of LimeWire AI Music Studio represents a groundbreaking technological milestone, symbolising not only a stride forward in our pursuit of innovation but a profound commitment to fostering creativity within the dynamic landscape of modern content creation,” Paul Zehetmayr, co-CEO of LimeWire says in a press statement. “As music continues to evolve, so does our dedication to providing aspiring musicians with cutting-edge tools that empower and amplify their artistic expression.”

Co-CEO Julian Zehetmayr adds: “Our platform is designed to break down barriers, allowing aspiring musicians and creators to unleash their potential with the power of AI. As we venture into the future of music, it is our firm belief that AI technology should be a catalyst for inclusivity, empowering aspiring musicians from all walks of life.

“By providing accessible AI tools, we aim to level the playing field, ensuring that traditional resource constraints no longer hinder the creative journey.”

In 2024, LimeWire plans to launch a fully-fledged AI-enabled audio workstation. This will empower users to craft comprehensive musical compositions, from beats and melodies to lyrics and customisable singing voices. No solid information has yet been revealed about this project, but MusicTech will be keeping an ear to the ground for details.

Learn more at LimeWire.