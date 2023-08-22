“I’ve officially made it”: Charli XCX responds to Aphex Twin using her face in live visuals

The IDM legend used an image of the singer along with pics of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, and others.

Charli XCX has responded after Aphex Twin used her face as part of the visuals for his London show at the weekend (19 August).

As part of his headline set at All Points East’s Field Day on Saturday, the electronic legend used images of Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, and SOPHIE, among others, with his face superimposed onto them.

Charli XCX tweeted, “I’ve officially made it,” while also quote-tweeting footage from fans.

Aphex Twin, real name Richard D. James, headlined Field Day, which also saw sets from the likes of Bonobo, Arca, SBTRKT, Fever Ray, and Kelela.

He’s set to appear at MEO Kalorama in Lisbon on 1 September, and then at Bristol’s Forwards Festival the following day.

He last released new music with the EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 earlier this year, but some fans have urged a collab with Charlie XCX, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison. “Aphex collab when?” said one Twitter user, while another described the visuals as “History within history”.

He’s also launched a new augmented reality app, YXBoZXh0d2lu. It translates to ‘aphextwin’ when you use Base64 binary-to-text encoding, and it brings the music, video, and artwork from the latest EP to life. You can use your smartphone’s camera to scan the EP’s packaging, and then choose from different immersive experiences.

XCX, for her part, has recently appeared on the track 2 die 4 from Addison Rae’s new EP AR, while she’s also released the music video for Speed Drive, which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack. She also co-composed the soundtrack to the upcoming teen comedy Bottoms, which is produced by The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect actress Elizabeth Banks.