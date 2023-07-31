Aphex Twin shares two archival tracks via ‘secret’ Soundcloud account

The tracks are said to be recorded approximately between 2006 and 2007

Two previously unheard tracks have been uploaded to SoundCloud by user18081971, an account widely believed to belong to electronic producer-DJ, Aphex Twin.

Per their descriptions, the new tracks — titled Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc and 2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc — were recorded approximately between 2006 and 2007. The latter also features the use of a Kawai K5M, an additive synthesizer from 1987.

Since 2015, the anonymous account, user18081971, has been connected to Aphex Twin, sharing dozens of unreleased tracks over the last eight years. In 2020, the artist surprised fans by dropping a series of new tracks on the same account within a week.

Meanwhile, Aphex Twin has recently released a new EP titled Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760. The four-track record marks the musician’s first official release in five years, following his 2018 EP, Collapse.

In related news, Aphex Twin, who last month performed at Barcelona’s Sonar 2023, is also set to headline Field Day in London this August.

Listen to the new tracks, Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc and 2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc, below.