Berghain has reportedly replaced its sound system after 20 years of service

Iconic Berlin venue Berghain has reportedly replaced its sound system, which had been in use for 20 years.

According to social media posts from enthusiasts of the nightclub, the new sound system offers a different formation and its output is leaving some attendees with mixed opinions.

Berghain has a history for hosting an array of iconic artists through its vital sound system, as well as its 48hr parties, strict door policy and adult escapades. In October, Skrillex is set to perform at the venue for record label PAN’s 15th-anniversary party.

On X (formerly Twitter), DJ and producer Objekt shared that Berghain has undergone a big change in its sound system, writing: “Apparently Berghain have replaced their sound system. The old one put in 20 years of service, which means, assuming it was running 40 hours a week at an average of 135 bpm (always 4 to the floor, obviously), it played approximately 340 million kick drums during its lifetime.”

Others have taken to the r/Berghain_Community subreddit to share their thoughts on this reported change up. One user under the name of Fifth_geaR has weighed up the pros and cons of the new sound system from their perspective.

“Aesthetically they are not as sexy and iconic as the old dance stacks as they miss that peculiar ‘3 pieces’ shape with back protrusion in the central part and front tilt in the upper part,” they say. “Basically it’s now the bass cube at bottom, I think not as tall as before.”

They also shared that the top half now consists of two separate vertical rectangular speakers placed next to each other, and the overall shape of the stack from the side is now a two piece configuration. “The stacks are now rotated to all fire towards the centre of the floor in an X configuration and are no longer parallel to the walls and this impacts the layout,” they say.

“I’ve had moments of enthusiasm and moments of perplexity,” the user later explains, discussing how they feel about its new sound. “When I went past wardrobe and started climbing the stairs I felt a bold and louder than before bass, but when I arrived at BH floor that boominess disappeared and I felt it again only at the main bar.

“As first impressions I feel the sound is now more full and even on the left side of the floor, where standing in line with the stacks is really pleasurable for the mind and standing in line with the bass cabinet is as pleasurable for the body. On the right side of the floor I didn’t feel the same fullness or there seemed to be more zones where the sound experience was ‘flat’.”

