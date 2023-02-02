Beatport acquires majority stake in International Music Summit Ibiza to “enhance and secure” its future growth

IMS Ibiza will continue to operate under the direction of its co-founders, but now with the full support of The Beatport Group

The Beatport Group has acquired a majority stake and formed a partnership with the International Music Summit Ibiza to “enhance and secure” its future growth.

The summit was established in 2007 by five partners, including BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong MBE and industry executive and artist manager Ben Turner. Set to run for its 14th year this April, the three-day event features live seminars, keynote interviews, technology masterclasses, performances, and networking opportunities.

Alongside this, the IMS also aims to continue creating debate and discussion, and drive changes within the electronic music industry by addressing topics like diversity, mental health, and sexual harassment.

“IMS has become one of the most impactful gatherings for the global DJ and dance music industries, and everyone at Beatport is excited to take this brand to the next level,” said Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Pete, Ben and the entire IMS team to broaden the IMS footprint as a major component of our plan to expand the Beatport brand around the world through community, education, and thought leadership initiatives.”

The IMS founding partners (Ben Turner, Danny Whittle, Mark Netto, Pete Tong and Simeon Friend) said they are “very proud” of what they’ve built at IMS, adding: “Aligning with Beatport, who have been supporters of IMS from our inception, will enable us to action many of our ideas on how to continue to grow the platform all year round; to further educate and mentor the next generation; and to help focus the industry’s attention on the issues that matter.”

IMS Ibiza 2023 will take place at Destino Pacha Ibiza resort on Wednesday 26 April through to Friday 28 April. A limited number of Early Bird Delegate badges are priced at €320, and discounted badges for full time students, under 27s, Ibiza Residents and those choosing sustainable travel are also available.

In 2021, it was revealed at IMS Ibiza that the electronic music industry worth increased to $6 billion in 2021.

Find out more about this year’s summit at internationalmusicsummit.com