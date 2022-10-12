Beatport’s Party Mode lets you DJ real-time B2B sets from anywhere in the world

Want to play with three friends on three other continents to an online crowd? No problem

Music marketplace Beatport is building on its Beatport DJ and Beatsource DJ app with Party Mode, an innovative feature that, for the first time ever, lets DJs perform back-to-back (B2B) sets with one another online.

Party Mode allows up to four DJs to join a session in Beatport DJ and Beatsource DJ and spin tunes with one another in real-time. This means that, within the browser-based DJ’ing software, you can browse tracks from the Beatport library, or import your own, and mix them into the track your DJ pal has been playing using EQ, filters, effects, and crossfading. You can also ‘co-build’ playlists together and save them to your Beatport library.

Beatport says the new feature is latency-free and has “various applications that will completely revolutionise how DJs perform, learn, connect, and enjoy the art of DJing.”

Fans can benefit from the new feature, too. DJs can invite up to 100 fans to watch, listen and interact with the performance using Party Mode’s track request and chat functions. The former function means viewers can browse the Beatport catalogue and suggest the next track for DJs to play. Plus, viewers can save the playlists that DJs create on-the-fly.

MusicTech got hands-on with the Beatport DJ App and Party Mode at IMS Ibiza 2022. Happily, we can report that it’s a seriously impressive innovation and is sure to pave the way for more interactive virtual performances in the future.

Check out the tutorial below.

Renowned DJs Loco Dice and Jamie Jones put the groundbreaking feature to the test in December 2021. “When I had the chance to play with an early version of Party Mode with Jamie Jones, I knew this would be something special,” said Loco Dice. “Beatport is connecting people through music.”

In May 2022, at IMS Ibiza, Beatport put four DJs together for the world’s first four-person B2B using the remote DJ feature.

To use the Beatport DJ App and Party Mode, you’ll need to subscribe to Beatport Streaming, which starts at £9.99 per month. You can try out the app on Preview Mode at dj.beatport.com.