UMG and BandLab Technologies team up for “first of its kind” ethical AI collaboration

Universal Music Group and BandLab Technologies have partnered together to promote “responsible AI practices” for all UMG-signed artists and BandLab native creators.

This initiative, which has been newly announced today (18 October), will ensure that AI tech serves the creator community effectively and ethically.

BandLab is the “world’s first” music creation platform to pledge support for the Human Artistry Campaign (HAC) – a global coalition devoted to ensuring AI technologies are developed and used in ways that champion human creativity. The alliance will advance a shared commitment to the ethical use of AI and the protection of artist rights.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group says of the partnership, “We welcome BandLab’s commitment to an ethical approach to AI through their accessible technology, tools and platform. We are excited to add BandLab Technologies to a growing list of UMG partners whose responsible and innovative AI will benefit the creative community.”

Michael Nash, EVP and Chief Digital Officer at UMG adds, “Meng Kuok and his team at BandLab Technologies, as well as the Caldecott Music Group network, have achieved impressive scale at the dynamic intersection of social music and creator technology innovation.

“At UMG, we constantly seek to empower and support both established and emerging artists. Given BandLab’s passion for music and their dedication to nurturing early-stage artistry at the nexus of ecosystem transformation, they are an excellent partner that is compelling for us on multiple fronts.”

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and Founder of Caldecott Music Group and CEO of BandLab Technologies also says of the partnership, “BandLab Technologies and our wider Caldecott Music Group network is steadfast in its respect for artists’ rights and the infinite potential of AI in music creation and we believe our millions of users around the world share in this commitment and excitement.

“Though new technologies offer unbelievable possibilities to break down more barriers for creators, it’s essential that artists’ and songwriters’ rights be fully respected and protected to give these future generations a chance of success. As demonstrated by BandLab embracing the Human Artistry Campaign principles and this collaboration with UMG, we are committed to getting it right. Through our joint efforts, we anticipate a future of music that is innovative, rewarding, and endlessly inspiring.”

