New BandLab Licensing service gives creators “unparalleled avenues to monetise their music”

BandLab, acknowledged as the world’s largest social music creation platform, has unveiled BandLab Licensing, a new programme to help users monetise their music.

This initiative is designed to provide musicians with avenues to monetise their music while retaining full artistic control. BandLab Licensing offers a comprehensive licensing solution, covering synchronisation for various mediums such as film, TV, games, and advertising, along with extending streaming licences for exclusive, rights-cleared content.

Musicians on BandLab can now find opportunities to showcase their music on preferred platforms and in popular shows, thereby amplifying their exposure, potential earnings, and fan base. This development is an extension of ReverbNation’s Sync Licensing programme, known for facilitating placements with renowned brands and on well-received shows.

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-founder of BandLab Technologies, highlights the importance of this launch in a press release, stating, “The launch of BandLab Licensing marks a significant milestone in the expansion of offerings available to BandLab users.

“It not only opens up new revenue streams for our creators and a new at-scale partner for the music supervisor and licensee community, but also strengthens our purpose to democratize and grow the value of music creation worldwide. With BandLab Licensing, our users’ music becomes the soundtrack to the world’s creative, consumption, and connection experiences.”

BandLab is on a mission to provide real opportunities for artists on its platform, it seems. In November 2023, it partnered with FUGA to launch BandLab Distribution, which aids its users in distributing their music to platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and more.

Find out more about BandLab Licensing at licensing.bandlab.com.

Editor’s note: BandLab Technologies and MusicTech are both a part of Caldecott Music Group.