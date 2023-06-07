Apple announces host of new features for Apple Music, including collaborative playlists and in-depth song credits

The updates will arrive this Autumn, but no official release date has been provided as of yet.

Apple has announced a range of new services which will arrive this year in Autumn, including an array of new music features.

Later this year, users worldwide will be able to access new features on their Apple devices arriving with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Amongst the copious amount of new updates, Apple Music will be receiving a healthy plethora of new features �– so let’s dive in.

Collaborative Playlists will be making their way into the app, where subscribers will be able to curate playlists with family and friends, and add emoji reactions to specific songs (great for crushing the dreams of that one friend who claims to be the group DJ).

Apple Music Sing sees the integration of a continuity camera, where users will be able to see themselves on screen and apply new camera filters as they sing along to lyrics of their favourite tracks.

Song Credits will be added to the Apple Music app too, where fans can view “comprehensive data” about the creators behind a specific track, including their role and what instruments they played, so it looks to be a little more detailed than what we see on competitor streaming platform, Spotify.

A SharePlay feature will also be introduced to allow a collection of users to change and play songs. When users are together in a car, for example, trusted iPhone devices will automatically suggest joining the session. Listeners can control the session from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription.

Lastly, subscribers will be able to listen to a catalogue of commercial-free Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts, too.

“Apple’s services enrich millions of users’ lives every day, so we constantly strive to deliver the best experience possible,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Not only do we want to make services more powerful for users, we also want to make them more fun. And I think the teams have done an incredible job with the lineup of new features we’re delivering this fall, from Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music, to offline maps in Apple Maps, to new experiences in Apple Podcasts.”

Find out more over at Apple’s Newsroom.