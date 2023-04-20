62% of artists would use AI for music production, new study finds

66 per cent of participants in the study said they would use AI for mixing and mastering, while 62 per cent would use it for music production

Results of a new study have found that over half of musicians are already using AI technology to make music.

According to research from music distribution company Ditto Music, 59.5 percent of artists are already using AI to create music, while a further 47 per cent are inclined to use the tool for songwriting in the future.

The results come from a survey of 1200 Ditto Music users, which also found that 77 per cent would use artificial intelligence to create album artwork, whilst only 28.5 per cent said they would never consider using AI at all.

It further revealed that 66 per cent of participants said they would use AI for mixing and mastering, while 62 per cent would use it for music production.

“It’s encouraging to see so many musicians embracing advancements in technology and utilising AI as a creative aid,” said Ditto Music CEO Lee Parsons said in a statement (via Mixmag).

“At Ditto, we pride ourselves on being ahead of the curve and remain dedicated to providing artists with the latest tools, resources, and support they need to succeed on their own terms.”

The surprising finds follow a wide spike in AI being used to emulate the lyrical styles and voices of artists such as Drake, Kanye West, and even Liam Gallagher. Just earlier this week, Universal Music Group provided a statement on the divisive topic which it called for industry stakeholders to consider “what side of history they want to be on”.

Popular artists themselves have also provided varying viewpoints over the previous months – musicians such as David Guetta and Grimes appear to be pro-AI, whilst Nick Cave and Young Guru have spoken against the rise in the intelligence tool.

