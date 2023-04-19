UK band create entire “lost” Oasis album with the help of AI 

Created under the clever name of AISIS, The Lost Tapes features eight tracks in the style of the band during the years of 1995-97

A UK-based band called Breezers have created an entire Oasis record, using AI to replicate the vocals of Liam Gallagher over music they wrote in the style of the band.

The record is titled The Lost Tapes and has been uploaded to YouTube under the punny name of ‘AISIS’. It features eight tracks (excluding an intro) written in the style of classic Oasis songs by Breezers, who then used AI-generated Gallagher vocals to sing the tracks.

In the video’s description, the band wrote: “AISIS is an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first three albums, and only now has the master DAT tape from that session surfaced.”

They continued, “We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021 for a short lived, but much loved band called Breezer.”

They also confirmed there is a second instalment of songs to come if people want to hear more, and encouraged listeners to see if they can convince their mates into thinking this is real Oasis music.

AI emulated vocals and lyrics have caused an explosion of divided views in recent months. Just earlier this April, Universal Music Group requested that streaming services block AI companies from accessing songs from its catalogue to “train” their AIs, and other industry figures such as Young Guru have suggested that people should not able to take an artists likeness without permission.

Drake also recently hit out at AI-generated music following the surfacing of a fake cover of the song Munch by Ice Spice.