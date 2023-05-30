Artists are using Adobe Photoshop’s new AI Generative Fill feature to expand iconic album artwork

Nirvana, Katy Perry, Flume and more are all getting the Generative Fill treatment.

What lies beyond the borders of Nirvana’s Nevermind and Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream album covers? You probably don’t care, but some people do – and they’re using Adobe Photoshop’s new Generative Fill feature to find out.

Photoshop beta users are taking to social media to share the results of their experiments with the new AI-powered tool. Released earlier this month, Generative Fill uses Adobe’s Firefly generative AI to extend, retouch and create images either automatically or via a text prompt. According to the brand, the AI is trained on “Adobe Stock imagery, openly licensed work and public domain content where the copyright has expired.”

Artists have been using the feature to change the scenery of a shot, change a person’s outfit, add cute animals to an image, and, well, pretty much do anything you can think of. The implications of such technology can be a little eerie and frightening but, for now, most users seem to be using it positively.

So, how does it get on expanding classic album covers outwards? Actually, pretty successfully. Well…mostly.

Creator Dobrokotov has shared a thread of his creations on Twitter. Some of the album art is mind-blowing, like the expansion of Muse’s Black Holes and Revelations. But his rendition of Metallica’s Master of Puppets is hilarious – who knew it was a cake this whole time? Kudos to Dobrokotov for his imagination here.

Twitter user Altsider has expanded the artwork for Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Californication, which is just awesome.

Lorenzo Green has put Michael Jackson on top of the piano for Thriller, made Adele a stressed smoker on 21, and given The Weeknd a couple glasses of red wine on After Hours.

Meanwhile over on TikTok, Derrick Gee generates more material for Flume’s Skin, Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA and more. Derrick captures the process behind each creation, too, showing that you don’t need to input too much text to get impressive results. User U105Wireless has tinkered with Generative Fill on Oasis’ Definitely Maybe and The Beatles’ Abbey Road, among others, with crazy results, too.

Generative Fill is only available in the desktop Photoshop beta app, which you can download if you’re a Creative Cloud subscriber. It’s also available as a module in the Firefly beta app. Adobe says that it should be included in a full release of Photoshop in the latter half of 2023. No doubt we’ll see more album covers come to light way before then.