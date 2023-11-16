Yamaha’s new HS3 and HS4 studio monitors are the brand’s lightest and most compact yet

Despite their small size, the speakers are said to deliver a sound that’s “faithful to the source”.

Yamaha has announced the latest addition to its iconic HS Series with the HS3 and HS4 speakers. These new two-way bass reflex powered studio monitors feature a premium, compact design, delivering “faithful sound reproduction” for professionals and audiophiles who require a small, lightweight footprint.

The HS3 and HS4 are said to “continue the design philosophy and know-how of previous Yamaha studio monitors”.

To start, their compact size was made possible thanks to the use of a highly efficient class-D amplifier. Using one amp for two speakers allows for a reduction in the weight of the speakers and simplifies the cable connections, making the HS3 and HS4 perfect for home studios or on-the-go use.

While they’re both pretty tiny by studio monitor standards — and certainly the smallest of the HS range, the HS4 does come with larger cone woofers and dome tweeters compared to the HS3. It also boasts a slightly wider frequency response of 60 Hz – 22 kHz (-10dB) versus the HS3’s 70 Hz – 22 kHz (-10dB).

The monitors feature Yamaha’s proprietary “Twisted Flare Port” technology which reduces air turbulence noise in the bass reflex port for clear and accurate bass. Users can enjoy outstanding resolution, sound image, and depth, with a flat response across all bandwidths and no colouring of the original sound.

In addition, the rear panels of the HS3 and HS4 are equipped with Room Control and High Trim functions so you can adjust the sound to suit your environment, like reducing the exaggerated low-end that may occur when speakers are placed next to walls.

Connections wise, we have XLR/TRS phone, RCA, and stereo mini-jacks, which should cover everything from computers and audio interfaces to audio mixers and electric instruments.

Both speakers are available in a sleek black or white finish. The HS3 is priced at $229.99 while the HS4 comes in at $249.99.

Learn more at Yamaha.