Yaeltex launches LIVE15 plug-and-play controller for Ableton Live 

Yaeltex, an independent Buenos Aires-based brand, has launched a 15-channel MIDI controller for Ableton Live. It requires no mapping, thanks to a custom remote script, and is ready to plug and play.

The device, called LIVE15, has a mixer at the bottom half with a full clip launcher and encoder section at the top.

“LIVE15 is the fulfilment of a long-awaited dream: a big mixer for Ableton Live with full clip control,” says Yaeltex. When in use, LIVE15 displays an array of vibrant colours, and despite its large array of controls, the controller should still fit into your current set up with little difficulty.

With a height of 45 cm and width of 35.5 cm, it should fit on your desk space or store away with little difficulty – a soft case is included to help with this. LIVE15 also keeps things simple with an aluminium front panel and a handmade wooden case for a stripped back aesthetic.

There are 20 “endless” encoders, 48 mini potentiometers, 16 mini faders, and 208 RGB mini buttons on board. LIVE15 also has a USB type B port to connect the device to your computer (and ships with a USB cable included), is reprogrammable, hackable and has open source firmware.

Check out more below:

Back in May, MusicTech rounded up 13 of the Best MIDI controllers to buy so far in 2023 for Ableton Live. Our top selections included devices such as Ableton Push, Akai Professional Force, Novation SL MkIII, Zerodebug TouchAble Pro and also Yaeltex’s TURN.

LIVE15 is available now for $1,623. Find out more or purchase directly via Yaeltex. You can also learn more about Ableton Live and take a look at what feature are new in its latest Live 11 update now.