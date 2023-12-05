XLN Audio Life plugin lets users capture everyday sounds and memories for music

Capture audio on the go or import pre-captured sounds from treasured memories.

XLN Audio has launched a new plugin today (5 December) called Life, which allows users to capture sounds heard in their everyday life – from a dripping tap to an amp crackle – to use as beats.

By using the compatible app from XLN Audio, Life users can capture sounds and have them automatically appear in the plugin ready to implement into music.

The Life Field Recorder is an iOS and Android compatible app that enables users to record anything using their phones. You can also import audio or video directly from your phone or your computer, creating beats from your favourite moments and memories that have already been captured.

There’s also a Life DAW Recorder, so you can record in high fidelity directly from your DAW, utilising any instrument, microphone or outboard gear you have connected. Once sounds have been imported, users can select a recording from within the plugin and it will automatically generate beats.

You can also audition different beat variations, tweak your beats using features like Sound Variation and Pattern Variation, or go even explore the finer details editing Slice Points, FX or sequencers.

Life’s workflow has been crafted using Machine Learning models, which the brand says powers features such as Beat and Sound Variations as well as Density, Syncopation and Symmetry controls.

“In a world where ready made presets and loops have made music making a lot easier, it has also made music less personal,” says the brand. “Life by XLN Audio enables you to easily capture your life moments and instantly create beats – adding life to your music.”

Life by XLN Audio is available now for an introductory price of $109 (standard price $149). Find out more at XLN Audio.