Cherry Audio emulates ARP’s preset synth with programmable and fully polyphonic Pro Soloist

Cherry Audio’s latest virtual instrument from its Synth Stack 4 collection is the Pro Soloist – an emulation of the 1972 ARP Pro Soloist, also known as the first commercial preset synthesiser.

This rendition of the classic synth expands upon its existing characteristics by making it fully programmable and adds full polyphony.

The original Pro Soloist became known for its presence in prog rock, but was also used by artists such as Gary Numan, Kansas, David Bowie, Brian Wilson, Prince, and many others. Tony Banks of Genesis also bought the Pro Soloist as his first ever synth.

The Cherry Audio Pro Soloist “exactingly reproduces” the expressive controls, 30 presets, and other characteristics of the original, whilst also introducing splits and layers, a mod matrix, integrated effects, and more.

A dual-layer voicing architecture, with 16 polyphonic voices per layer now, enables two different presets to be used simultaneously. There’s also a split keyboard mode and an option to simulate polyphonic aftertouch.

Notably, there is now an Edit mode, where all of the inside circuitry used for the Cherry Audio Pro Soloist becomes exposed. In this mode, users can access a five parallel bandpass filter Resonator Bank as well as other controls. An Arp/FX mode offers a syncable arpeggiator and a multitude of studio-quality effects for distortion, phaser, flanger/chorus, echo, and reverb.

“Pro Soloist is the latest in Cherry Audio’s roster of ultimate ‘what if?’ virtual instruments,” says the brand. “Featuring the precision-crafted and circuit-modelled DSP designs of award-winning developer Mark Barton, Cherry Audio’s Pro Soloist goes far beyond emulating the treasured, preset-based monophonic analogue synth originally released by ARP in 1972.”

Take a look at the video below for more:

The Cherry Audio Pro Soloist is available now for $49. Find out more at Cherry Audio.