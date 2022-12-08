Winamp now allows music NFT playback, promises more “enhanced player features” to come

Even OG media player Winamp is getting into the NFT game, with a new update allowing users to play their music NFTs on the platform.

The latest version (5.9.1) of the app allows fans to link their Metamask wallet via Brave, Chrome, or Firefox to Winamp. It then connects their favourite music NFTs to the platform. Users can also organise their library and playlists to incorporate these NFT audio files, just as they would with any other music.

Per a press release, Winamp supports audio and video files distributed under both the ERC-721and ERC-1155 standards, and is launching this new feature for Ethereum and Polygon/Matic protocols.

We are proud to announce a new version (5.9.1) for our Desktop player. This new version reduces Winamp’s memory footprint and upgrades security among many other improvements, it also allows you to play your music NFTs. New version available now. — Winamp (@winamp) December 6, 2022

The latest NFT support will also be coupled with other updates to make Winamp a universal and advanced listening library. These “enhanced player features” will be matched by a feature-rich, cross-platform creator service linking artists and fans, which is set to launch in early 2023.

“The genesis of Winamp has always been about accessibility and innovation, and today we are proud to launch the very first standalone player reading audio NFTs, as well as any other existing formats,” Winamp CEO Alexandre Saboundjianin said in a statement. “This new version of Winamp allows people to listen to any file they want, using a player they already love.”

“Winamp was a key part of the first digital music innovation, when mp3s changed the way we listen and enjoy music,” he explained. “Now we’re supporting the leading edge of the next one, as more and more artists explore web3 and its potential.”

