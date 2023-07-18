Waves unveils the Scheps Omni Channel 2 plugin for just $29.99

Audio software developer Waves has released the Scheps Omni Channel 2 plugin, an expanded version of the original Scheps Omni Channel strip designed with Grammy-winning mixer Andrew Scheps.

“The original Omni plugin was my dream for a plugin,” Schep says. “Everything I like to use in every mix – all my favourite compression, EQ and saturation flavours – in one window.”

The latest version of the plugin builds on the original, with the addition of several exciting new features for you to really get creative. They include: CRUSH mode, a fourth preamp saturation for aggressive distortion; a new 24dB-per-octave filter with resonance (RES) control; and SOFT, a new soft-knee compressor, in addition to the Omni’s VCA, FET, and OPT.

Furthermore, users can now host absolutely any VST3 plugin, by any manufacturer, in the Omni’s insert point, in order to add any effect to the Omni signal flow. The Omni Channel 2 also comes with new “Focus” presets designed by Andrew, which helps you focus on the controls you want to tweak to achieve the mix of your dreams.

“With these new additions, the Omni Channel 2 moves further into the realm of creative sound design. It’s a channel strip that gives you everything you need – all the classic functionality plus a new suite of tools for some seriously creative effects,” Scheps says.

The plugin is now available at a limited intro price of $29.99.

Watch the Omni Channel 2 in action below.

Learn more at waves.com.