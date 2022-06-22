VPI’s new Avenger Direct Turntable is a $36,000 high-performance monster for the vinyl aficionado

Analogue lovers looking to indulge in some audiophile madness? Right this way.

There are vinyl lovers, and then there are vinyl lovers with $36,000 to spare. For the latter, your day has come for high-end audio manufacturer VPI has launched the new Avenger Direct turntable, a monster deck that marries the best of VPI’s direct drive technology with an Avenger Series chassis to create a precise and versatile high-performance turntable.

Spotted at the High-End Show in Munich a few months ago, the VPI Direct Avenger is now available in the UK. Equipped with the renowned VPI Fatboy tonearm, the latest member of VPI’s Avenger Series offers additional versatility as it can be fitted with up to two additional tonearms of any length and make.

The deck also comes with a self-correcting speed accuracy function, which together with the Fatboy’s VTA calibration precision, ensures that a high-performance setup is easier than ever.

Unlike its lower-priced siblings, the Avenger Direct uses the same direct drive technology featured in the VPI HW-40 Anniversary turntable — the company’s most advanced yet. Additionally, the deck’s 33⅓ and 45rpm functionality ensures that the vinyl starts spinning at the press of a button with a one-second start/stop time.

The Avenger Direct’s chassis is composed of three layers of bonded acrylic/aluminium/acrylic, with damping material between layers, locked in by three isolation steel corner posts, three bolts, and a massive bearing assembly. The corner posts that hold up the tonearms have adjustable machined knobs as well, allowing you to easily raise and lower the height to level the table. The deck also features the same isolation found in VPI’s flagship Titan turntable, thanks to the pneumatic air suspension feet.

Measuring at 55.9cm x 43.2cm x 25.4cm, this beast of a turntable tips the scales at 27kg.

If you’re a vinyl aficionado looking to indulge in some audiophile excess, the VPI Avenger Direct is now available in the UK for $36,000 / £35,500.

Learn more at renaissanceaudio.co.uk