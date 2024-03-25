Meet the Vongon Replay, the polyphonic synth “designed to embody vintage character while utilising modernity and versatility of form”

Boutique pedal brand Vongon has launched its first synthesiser, the Vongon Replay – a polyphonic synth, sequencer and arpeggiator wrapped up in one sleek unit.

It offers a six-voice virtual analogue sound engine, and is inspired by keyboard synths of the early 1980s such as the Roland Juno and Korg Polysix.

Replay is Vongon’s fourth product launch, following on from its Paragraphs resonant lowpass filter and waveform generator, the Ultrasheer stereo pitch vibrato/reverb, plus the Polyphrase stereo echo effect unit which has an infinite feedback loop.

Replay has a super minimalist and modern look, with a Monochrome aluminium enclosure. It has four oscillator waveforms and seven low-frequency oscillator waveforms, and hosts 22 sound controls.

It features a 2½-octave keyboard of consisting of genuine Cherry MX keys. and you can integrate it straight into your setup with full MIDI I/O via 3.5mm jacks and USB connectivity. It’s also compatible with a standard effect pedal power supply, so you can connect it with your pedal board for live performances or studio sessions.

Users can also access the Replay web interface for managing presets, accessing extended parameters and for downloading the latest firmware updates.

Get a closer look in the video below.

In other synth news, Moog Music is moving out of its current home in Asheville, but it’s not straying too far. Last week, it was revealed that it will be moving from Broadway Street in Asheville, where the brand has lived since 2011, over to the Asheville Citizen-Times building along O’Henry Avenue.

Here, it will continue to carry out work on product design, development, and engineering. It’s also expanding its manufacturing facility in Weaverville, a city just north of Asheville.

The Vongon Replay is available now for $899.00.

Find out more over at Vongon.