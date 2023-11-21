Free ValhallaRoom 2.0 update: new Lo Cut and Space controls added

Valhalla DSP’s revered reverb plugin just got better – and it’s a free upgrade for existing users.

Valhalla DSP has unveiled ValhallaRoom 2.0, a significant free update to one of its revered reverb plugins.

Valhalla’s software-based reverb effects, such as ValhallaRoom itself, Valhalla VintageVerb, Valhalla Plate and – last but not least – Valhalla Supermassive, are used widely by music producers. This latest update to its reverb collection opens up more opportunities for space control, meaning you can create even more unique or realistic-sounding spaces for your sounds to sit in.

The update notably introduces two key additions: the Space knob, allowing for subtle feedback manipulation for pre-delay and early reflections, and a new Lo Cut control for toning down bass frequencies in the reverb output. These additions give you more flexibility, so you can create diverse timbres from realistic short decays and metallic resonances to lush modulated reverbs.

Adjusting the Space knob gradually reveals distinct impacts: subtle audibility at 25 per cent, shorter decay at 50 per cent, and a complete transformation of early reflections into standalone reverbs beyond 60 per cent. Paired with tweaks to Early Size and Predelay lengths, you can gain precise control and create echoes or expansive reverbs.

The other addition is the Lo Cut control, located next to the Hi Cut slider. It refines output by attenuating bass frequencies, enhancing integration within modern mixes.

For existing ValhallaRoom owners, you will be able to find the update in your user account by logging in and downloading the latest installer. If you don’t have ValhallaRoom yet, you can test it out by heading to the Demo and Downloads page on Valhalla DSP’s website, where you can install a demo.

As with all of Valhalla’s plugins, ValhallaRoom 2.0 is $50 for first-time buyers.

Find it at Valhalla DSP.