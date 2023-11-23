ValhallaDSP launches Supermassive 3.0 update with new Leo and Virgo modes

The company’s Black Friday offering isn’t a massive discount, but rather a large expansion of the popular free plugin.

ValhallaDSP has released an update for its free delay/reverb plugin called Supermassive 3.0, which features two new modes by the names of Leo and Virgo.

The update is the company’s way of contributing to the usual Black Friday rush, rather than discounting its products as many other companies and retailers do. The first version of Supermassive was launched as a free download on Black Friday 2020 and it has been repeatedly expanded over the last few years.

Now, the plugin has grown yet again with the addition of the Leo and Virgo modes. To start with, Leo is a new super-rich delay/reverb mode with a very slow attack that is joined by a long to very long decay.

These are controlled by both density and feedback, and a high echo density with balanced modulation. Leo also offers high and low EQ filters in the reverb network, meaning you can craft a wide range of reverb decays, including dark, shrill, bass heavy, whisper light, or just perfectly balanced.

Costello has said Leo is ideal for big synth sounds as well as realistic cathedral sounds and other longer reverbs.

By contrast, Virgo is the smallest and sparsest mode in Supermassive to date. It has a fast attack and mimics a stereo delay in both sound and behaviour, but everything changes when the Density control is turned up.

Doing so enables you to achieve a grainy delay that is enveloped with a reverb. Virgo can be used to create pointillistic echoes, springlike reverb sounds, and other sparse effects to create more space around your sounds, says ValhallaDSP, and hear the space between the echoes.

The new update also ships with numerous ready-to-use presets for both Leo and Virgo modes.

Valhalla Supermassive 3.0 is the second major update in as many days from the company, who also released an update for one of its revered reverb plugins yesterday.

ValhallaRoom 2.0 introduces two key additions: the Space knob, allowing for subtle feedback manipulation for pre-delay and early reflections, and a new Lo Cut control for toning down bass frequencies in the reverb output. These additions give you more flexibility, so you can create diverse timbres from realistic short decays and metallic resonances to lush modulated reverbs.

For more information, head to ValhallaDSP.